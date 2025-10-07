Upstate New York Man Killed After Violent Palisades Parkway Crash

A high-speed maneuver on the Palisades Parkway ended in tragedy as a Hudson Valley man died instantly.

A 29-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed in a violent crash on the Palisades Parkway.

New York State Police say a BMW and a Jeep were heading south on the Palisades Parkway near Exit 17 when the BMW tried to pass.

It happened on Sunday around 3:15 p.m., near Exit 17 in Stony Point. Investigators say a 2022 BMW was speeding southbound when the driver tried to pass another vehicle using the visitor center on-ramp.

The BMW clipped the Jeep after cutting through the on-ramp and lost control. The car flew off the road and hit multiple trees.

The two people in the Jeep were not hurt.

BMW Driver From Glen Spey, New York, Pronounced Dead

Authorities say speed continues to be one of the leading causes of deadly crashes across New York.

The driver of the BMW was identified by police as 29-year-old Corey Gardner of Glen Spey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call the State Police in Middletown at (845) 344-5300.

