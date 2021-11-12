‘Historic Investment’ in Hudson Valley Will Help New York Middle Class

A brand-new "state-of-the-art training facility" in the Hudson Valley is being called a "historic investment" that will help many New Yorkers.

On Wednesday, New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon kicked off National Apprenticeship Week a few days early, joining the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters for the Rock Tavern Training Center’s ribbon-cutting event.

“We are proud to open a new, state-of-the-art training facility that will expand career opportunities to a new generation of carpenters. The best way to ensure a great future is to train for it,” NASRCC Assistant to the Executive Secretary-Treasurer Bill Banfield said.

New York State Department of Labor

This state-of-the-art training facility offers a comprehensive training center that officials believe will lead to a prosperous future for apprentices and journey workers in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Department of Labor

"The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters is making a historic investment in the next — and current — generation of skilled carpenters, which will help keep our region competitive and grow the middle class," NYS Senator, 42nd Senate, Mike Martucci said.

New York State Department of Labor

The newly renovated building located at 52 Stone Castle Road, allows members in the Hudson Valley to access sophisticated training. The building provides 25,000 square feet of office, classroom and training space to apprentices and journey-level members, officials say.

“This facility is built not only for today but for tomorrow’s workforce. We’re proud to have quality instructors and staff here and we’re happy to have our apprentices working locally, training locally and living locally to benefit our construction partners,” North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund Assistant Executive Director James Hayes said. “We take great pride in training for the skills, knowledge and tools of tomorrow to ensure the most productive and professional workforce.”

New York State Department of Labor

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus added:

This state-of-the-art facility will safely teach the highest level of skilled union tradesmen and women in a safe manner and help the hardworking Carpenters union 279 complete important projects. Union carpenters are an integral part of our workforce and I thank the Local 279 for the many contributions that they have made in Orange County."

