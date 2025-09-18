Hiker Stranded By Mystery Illness Rescued In Upstate New York

A 65-year-old hiker needed to be rescued from an Upstate New York trail after suddenly dealing with a food-borne illness.

A 65-year-old hiker had to be rescued in Upstate New York due to a food-borne illness.

Hiking with stomach issues sounds like a nightmare. Sadly, this nightmare became real life for one Upstate New York hiker. The rescue was highlighted by the DEC in this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review.

Wilderness Rescue: St. Lawrence County, Town of Fine

Google Google loading...

On Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., the New York State DEC was called to help a 65-year-old hiker from Ballston Spa on the Cranberry 50 trail. The DEC was told the unnamed hiker was dealing with a "possible food-borne illness."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Forest Ranger Ezumah responded by boat across Cranberry Lake to campsite 17.

After reaching the 65-year-old from Ballston Spa, Ranger Ezumah helped the 65-year-old onto the boat and to the hiker's car in Wanakena, New York.

Google Google loading...

The hiker declined further medical attention, and DEC resources were clear at 1:45 p.m., the DEC reports.

Keep Reading:

EXPLAINED: Wrinkled Fingers, Goosebumps and 14 Other Weird Body Quirks

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Highly Restricted or Banned Foods and Drinks in the U.S.