Highly Contagious Jock Itch “Emerging” In New York State

The CDC is warning that a highly contagious fungus is "emerging" in New York.

The fungus Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII) AKA "jock itch" is "emerging" in New York.

"Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), an emerging fungus, causes genital tinea that can be spread through sex and might require prolonged treatment," the CDC states.

Cases In New York City

The first case of jock itch was reported in New York City in June 2024.

Four additional cases were since diagnosed in New York City.

"Health care providers should be aware that TMVII is an emerging infection spread through sex," the CDCD warns.

All four cases were men between the ages of 30-39 who reported having sex with other men, according to the CDC.

"Patients A and D reported sexual contact with each other; B and C had no known epidemiologic link to anyone with a known TMVII infection. Patient D was a sex worker," the CDC states in its alert.

The fungus occurred on the men's face, buttocks, or genitals. All were successfully treated with antifungal medications, the CDC reports.

