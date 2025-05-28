Hidden Gem In New York Crowned America’s Top Beach

Two beaches in New York State are among the top 5 best beaches in all of America. One beach is the best in the nation.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post learned that one beach in New York is considered a "bacterial hotspot."

These Beaches Are Bacteria Hotspots

Before we learn about the beach in New York that's been called the most beautiful in America, lets look at the beaches that are reportedly hotspots for bacteria.

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots" The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.

Dr. Beach Names America's Best Beach

For over 30 years, Dr. Stephen Leatherman, who's known as "Dr. Beach," has been reviewing, evaluating, and rating beaches. Leatherman is a professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at Florida International University in Miami.

The coastal expert ranks beaches based on 50 metrics, including water and sand quality as well as safety and management.

Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York, Named America's Top Beach

This year, Dr. Beach named Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York as America's best beach.

"Coopers Beach is hundreds of yards wide, made of grainy white quartz sand. The beach is backed by large sand dunes covered by American beach grass, interspersed with extravagant mansions," Dr. Beach writes about Coopers Beach.

Parking can be very pricey, so a pro-tip is to get to the beach via a “Hamptons Free Ride,” which takes visitors from downtown Southampton to Coopers Beach.

Dr. Beach says the best time of year to visit the beach is in September, after Labor Day. That's when the summer tourists are gone, but the water is still warm enough to swim.

Main Beach, East Hampton, New York, Also Honored

Main Beach in East Hampton, New York, was also honored by Dr. Beach. The Long Island beach that's a "great place for star-spotting," famous celebs ranked fifth.

"Main Beach is a great place for star-spotting as many actors and actresses frequently visit this beach for its peaceful, countryside setting in a small village. The big, wide sandy beach composed of grainy quartz grains has towering sand dunes and beautiful, clean and clear blue water," Dr. Beach states.

