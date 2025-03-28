Health Officials Warn: Many In New York Just Got Exposed To Measles

Health officials are worried that many in New York just got exposed to measles.

Amtrak is warning customers about a confirmed case of measles in a passenger.

Person With Measles Traveled In New York

Canva Canva loading...

DC Health is alerting everyone about a confirmed case of measles in a person who was recently in New York.

Amtrak officials confirmed the person traveled from New York to Washington D.C. while "while contagious."

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

More About New York Passengers With Measles

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The person was on the Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 Train southbound last Wednesday.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Amtrak is reaching out to all passengers on the impacted train to alert them of their possible exposure.

"Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes," DC Health states.

The infected person got checked out at urgent care over the weekend in Washington D.C.

Virus That "Doesn’t Belong In 21st Century" Spreading In New York

Canva Canva loading...

According to the CDC, as of March 20, 2025, there have been nearly 400 confirmed measles cases in 2025.

A number of confirmed cases are in New York City and across New York State.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The CDC reports 95 percent of all cases are from unvaccinated people.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

LIST: Measles Symptoms

LIST: Measles Symptoms Gallery Credit: CANVA

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms