Hamburglar Caught Red-Handed At Hudson Valley, New York Burger King

An out-of-state teen with a criminal history was arrested after alarms went off at a local Burger King.

The City Of Port Jervis police announced a teen from New Jersey was arrested following an investigation into a break-in at Burger King.

Authorities say the 15-year-old from Mahwah, New Jersey, broke into a Burger King on Pike Street in Port Jervis and set off the alarm.

The alarm company noted multiple motion activations, including in the dining room, kitchen, and drive-up window.

Arriving officers noticed the lights on inside the closed eatery and a man " throwing items around the restaurant."

When police tried to stop him, officials said he ran from the Burger King towards train tracks.

The unnamed 15-year-old was caught by officers after a brief chase. Detectives were notified and responded to assist in the investigation.

"The defendant was petitioned to the Orange County Family Court as a Juvenile Delinquent for acts that, if committed by an adult, would constitute the crimes of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree, a class D felony; Burglary in the 3rd degree, a class D felony; and Attempted Petit Larceny, a class B misdemeanor," the Port Jervis Police Department stated in a press release.

Police classified the unnamed teen as a "Juvenile Delinquent" because he allegedly has a history of committing crimes.

