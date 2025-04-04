Guns, Airports, Arrests—TSA On High Alert in New York

TSA agents caught people trying to sneak loaded guns onto planes in New York including in the Hudson Valley.

Officials say for the first time this year, a firearm has been intercepted at the TSA security checkpoint at Westchester County Airport.

Firearm Intercepted At Westchester County Airport

Farbstein, Lisa/ TSA

Agents arrested a man from Stamford, CT on Sunday after he was allegedly caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

The 9mm handgun, was packed with a magazine containing 10 bullets, officials say. The gun was found during a routine screening.

The unnamed traveler was arrested and will now "face a stiff financial civil penalty."

Loaded Gun Found At JFK Airport

Farbstein, Lisa/TSA

Around the same time, the TSA reports agents stopped a construction contractor from getting through the JFK Airport checkpoint with a loaded gun.

The man from Broad Channel, New York, was in possession of a 9mm gun, which was loaded with 15 bullets while he was being escorted through a checkpoint at the busy airport, officials say.

“This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers as it addressed a possible insider threat situation,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport John Essig stated.

Canva

The gun was found with the man's belongings while he was entering the checkpoint on his way to work.

Officials say that he was arrested and his work ID badge was taken, which prevents him from working at the airport.

