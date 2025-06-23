Gun Threat Rocks Beacon Train Station As Police Make Arrests

Beacon police responded to a shooting threat and ended up recovering a stolen handgun and arresting four people. Here’s what unfolded near the train station.

On Friday, the Beacon Police Department received two calls about reported "disputes" at separate locations.

Shooting Threat At Beacon Train Station

One of those locations was the Beacon train station.

Police say at both locations, "it was alleged that people were threatened with shootings."

First responders found an alleged suspect running from the scene wen police arrived at the Beacon train station.

That suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Alfredo Robles of Beacon, was quickly apprehended. Police say he was wanted on a warrant in the city of Beacon.

He was arrested on an active warrant for Assault, Criminal Contempt and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in Beacon City Court and held on $1,000 bail.

Stolen Handgun Found, 3 People Arrested

While processing Robles, police found a vehicle that allegedly involved in the previous disputes, parked in the lower lot of Municipal Plaza with three people inside, all from Poughkeepsie, New York.

Police say they found a loaded Smith and Wesson .380 handgun in the vehicle. The gun was reported stolen from the state of Georgia.

All three in the car were arrested. Kiahron Thompson, 20, 19-year-old Malachi Cornwell, and a 16-year-old male were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, all felonies.

All were held pending arrangement.

