‘Greatest Gathering Of Pizzerias Ever’ Happening In New York

Love pizza? If you do, you're gonna want to attend "the greatest gathering of pizzerias ever!"

That's what pizza expert Dave Portnoy is calling his upcoming pizza event in New York.

Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports. His now-famous "One Bite Reviews" started in Boston during a debate with a coworker. He believes if you could only eat one food for the rest of your life pizza would be the best choice.

Portnoy now lives in New York State. He's tried many pies from the Empire State. We have his rankings from over 50 New York pizzeria's below.

In November 2021, Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to find out what he thought.

His review for this pizza was much better than the pizza he just reviewed about 70 miles north, which Portnoy called "disgusting" and broke his spirit.

CLICK HERE for all the juicy details.

Greatest Gathering Of Pizzerias Ever Set For New York State

On Sept. 14, Portnoy is hosting "the greatest gathering of pizzerias ever!" The event will be held at Randall's Island Park in New York City.

To make sure everyone can feast on delicious pizza, separate afternoon and evening events are scheduled.

Eventgoers will be able to eat as much pizza as they want.

Over 35 Legendary Pizzerias

The all-you-can-eat event will feature over 35 of "Dave Portnoy's highest-rated pizza parlors in America.

Below are some of the pizzerias that will be attending. Most are based in or near New York. Some you can find in the Hudson Valley.

Angelo’s Pizza NYS

Angeloni’s Borrelli’s Restaurant

Brooklyn Square Pizza

Buddy’s Union Villa

Bunny’s Sports Bar

Calabria Restaurant & Pizzeria

Christo’s Restaurant & Bar

Colony Grill

Coniglio’s Old Fashioned

Delorenzo’s Tomato Pies

Deluca’s Pizza

Di Fara Pizza

Federici’s

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Fredi The Pizzaman

Fuoco Apizza

Joanie’s Pizza

Joe & Pat’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

John’s Of Bleeker Street

Lillo’s Tomato Pies

Lucali

Luigi’s Pizza

Luna Woodfired Pizza

Monte’s Fine Foods

Monte’s Pizza

Moonlight Pizza

Prince Street Pizza

Romo’s Pizzeria

Rubirosa

Sally’s Apizza

Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza

Tony’s Place

Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company

Zazas Pizzeria • Zuppardi’s Apizz

Below are 50 pizzeria's Portnoy reviewed with most coming from the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City area.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

