‘Greatest Gathering Of Pizzerias Ever’ Happening In New York
Love pizza? If you do, you're gonna want to attend "the greatest gathering of pizzerias ever!"
That's what pizza expert Dave Portnoy is calling his upcoming pizza event in New York.
Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports. His now-famous "One Bite Reviews" started in Boston during a debate with a coworker. He believes if you could only eat one food for the rest of your life pizza would be the best choice.
Portnoy now lives in New York State. He's tried many pies from the Empire State. We have his rankings from over 50 New York pizzeria's below.
In November 2021, Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE to find out what he thought.
His review for this pizza was much better than the pizza he just reviewed about 70 miles north, which Portnoy called "disgusting" and broke his spirit.
Greatest Gathering Of Pizzerias Ever Set For New York State
On Sept. 14, Portnoy is hosting "the greatest gathering of pizzerias ever!" The event will be held at Randall's Island Park in New York City.
To make sure everyone can feast on delicious pizza, separate afternoon and evening events are scheduled.
Eventgoers will be able to eat as much pizza as they want.
Over 35 Legendary Pizzerias
The all-you-can-eat event will feature over 35 of "Dave Portnoy's highest-rated pizza parlors in America.
Below are some of the pizzerias that will be attending. Most are based in or near New York. Some you can find in the Hudson Valley.
- Angelo’s Pizza NYS
- Angeloni’s Borrelli’s Restaurant
- Brooklyn Square Pizza
- Buddy’s Union Villa
- Bunny’s Sports Bar
- Calabria Restaurant & Pizzeria
- Christo’s Restaurant & Bar
- Colony Grill
- Coniglio’s Old Fashioned
- Delorenzo’s Tomato Pies
- Deluca’s Pizza
- Di Fara Pizza
- Federici’s
- Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
- Fredi The Pizzaman
- Fuoco Apizza
- Joanie’s Pizza
- Joe & Pat’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
- John’s Of Bleeker Street
- Lillo’s Tomato Pies
- Lucali
- Luigi’s Pizza
- Luna Woodfired Pizza
- Monte’s Fine Foods
- Monte’s Pizza
- Moonlight Pizza
- Prince Street Pizza
- Romo’s Pizzeria
- Rubirosa
- Sally’s Apizza
- Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza
- Tony’s Place
- Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company
- Zazas Pizzeria • Zuppardi’s Apizz
Below are 50 pizzeria's Portnoy reviewed with most coming from the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New York City area.
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
