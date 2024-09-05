Gas-Line Explosion Leaves Many In New York Homeless

Two gas-line fires ripped apart separate parts of the Hudson Valley. One is leaving eight families homeless and a pet missing.

On Tuesday, a gas-line fire caused a "scary situation" in Dutchess County and several families are displaced following a fire that destroyed apartments in a Rockland County complex.

Fire Destroys Apartments In Nanuet, Rockland County, New York

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann loading...

The massive fire started around 3:30 p.m., at The Peaks apartment complex, (the former Avalon Gardens) near the intersection of Westerfield Lane and Richmond Lane in Nanuet.

Power and gas around the area was shut off and residents were told to avoid Smith Road and surrounding areas for "hours."

"A significant fire has occurred at The Peaks which has destroyed eight units," Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said. " A significant emergency response occurred with ten fire companies paramedics ambulance corps and the Clarkstown Police Department actively working the site."

Dog Still Missing

Around 75 firefighters battled the blaze. The blaze destroyed eight apartments. Four first-floor apartments and four on the second floor, officials say.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. One dog was rescued while another family dog, which was believed to be trapped inside the apartment during the fire, remains missing, as of this writing.

Cause Of Fire Released

Officials believe contractors accidentally hit a gas line outside of the building on Avalon Gardens Drive Tuesday afternoon, which led to the blaze that left multiple people homeless.

The contractor called 911 after smelling gas, just before the fire started.

Workers subcontracted by Verizon were digging to install fiber optic cables when workers accidentally hit a gas line, causing the gas-fueled fire, police told ABC.

Officials are working to relocate the eight displaced families.

