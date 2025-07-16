These Foods Could Secretly Ruin Your Sleep In New York

A new study reveals which foods may be keeping New Yorkers up at night.

If you're having trouble sleeping, it might be what you ate

Study Highlights Link Between Food And Sleep

Your late-night snack may be fueling more than just heartburn. Researchers from the University of Montreal surveyed over 1,000 people to explore the connection between diet and sleep quality.

The goal was to see if food:

Influenced dreams



Alerted Sleep Quality

About 40 percent said certain foods either hurt or helped their sleep. About 5.5 percent blamed certain foods for triggering bizarre or vivid dreams.

Worst Foods To Eat Before Bed

Responders say desserts, sweets and dairy were the biggest offenders, in terms or bad sleep or bad dreams.

People with food allergies, lactose or gluten intolerance, are also more likely to have disrupted sleep or bad dreams.

Can What You Eat Before Bed Really Give You Nightmares

Researchers say they also found out that late-night eating or ignoring hunger cues had more nightmares. While people who ate healthily or earlier recalled more dreams, but had fewer nightmares.

People who are lactose intolerant appear to be more prone to crazy dreams. Researchers believe it is because of how dairy affects their stomach, leading to pain, which disrupts sleep and impacts dreams.

While the study highlights a strong link between lactose intolerance and nightmares, the overall relationship between diet and sleep remains unclear as further research is needed.

