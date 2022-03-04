A Flordia man had to be saved after he got his ATV stuck in melting icy water in Upstate New York.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released information about saving a man from Florida who probably didn't check the weather report.

It's safe to assume most Empire State residents know it's not a good idea to go on any ice when temperatures are above 50 degrees! Empire State residents probably also know it's not smart to go on any ice when temperatures are above 50 degrees and it's raining.

However, that was not the case regarding a man from Florida who was enjoying the winter in Upstate New York.

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On Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance for a subject stranded on the ice in the Mother Bunch Islands area of Lake George.

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The 52-year-old from Florida was on an ATV and struck a heave in the ice, trapping the ATV, officials say.

Rangers Kabrehl, Perryman, and Quinn, and Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) LaPoint responded on an airboat.

"With 50-degree temperatures and rain, the ice was not safe for a snowmobile or ATV," the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stated in a press release.

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Rangers brought the unnamed Florida man to safety. Rangers then worked with ECO LaPoint to try and remove the ATV from the water.

The ATV was stuck too deep in the ice, so the responders attached ice buoys and a floating marker so they could return later when conditions were better to retrieve the machine.

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No injuries were reported but the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation did not disclose if the ATV was ever retrieved.

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