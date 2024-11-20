Florida Man Disappears In Upstate New York, Help Needed

New York State Police released a lot more information as they pleaded for help in finding a Florida man who went missing in New York.

Police continue to search for 52-year-old Timothy J. Hilbert.

Orlando, Florida Man Disappears In Upstate New York

More Details Released For Orlando, Florida Man Last Seen In New York

Hudson Valley Post reported on Hilbert's disappearance on Monday.

On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information regarding Hilbert's description and what he was last seen wearing

Last Seen Wearing

Dark pants

Brown boots

Green hoodie with a leprechaun on the front

Black winter coat with a hood featuring brown fur

Grey knit hat

Latest Description Of Man From Florida Last Seen In New York State

Name: Timothy J. Hilbert

Age: 52 years old

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 155 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Facial Hair: Grey beard

"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy J. Hilbert is urged to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100," New York State Police stated in a press release.

