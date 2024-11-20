Florida Man Disappears In Upstate New York, Help Needed
New York State Police released a lot more information as they pleaded for help in finding a Florida man who went missing in New York.
Police continue to search for 52-year-old Timothy J. Hilbert.
Orlando, Florida Man Disappears In Upstate New York
More Details Released For Orlando, Florida Man Last Seen In New York
Hudson Valley Post reported on Hilbert's disappearance on Monday.
On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information regarding Hilbert's description and what he was last seen wearing
Last Seen Wearing
- Dark pants
- Brown boots
- Green hoodie with a leprechaun on the front
- Black winter coat with a hood featuring brown fur
- Grey knit hat
Latest Description Of Man From Florida Last Seen In New York State
- Name: Timothy J. Hilbert
- Age: 52 years old
- Height: 5’7”
- Weight: 155 lbs.
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Facial Hair: Grey beard
"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy J. Hilbert is urged to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100," New York State Police stated in a press release.
