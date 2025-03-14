FBI Warning: New Yorkers Must Delete These Texts Off Your Phone

A scam that's impacting many New Yorkers comes with a very serious new warning.

The FBI says officers have received thousands of recent complaints.

Delete EZ-Pass Scam Texts

The FBI also continues to warn about an ongoing EZ-Pass scam. A scam text I've gotten countless times at this point.

The scam continues to target New York State drivers, sending fake text messages threatening to report them to the DMV for unpaid tolls.

These fake texts are often sent from an international number and request the consumer to reply with "Y" to receive a link. That link sends you to a scam website.

Examples of Real and Fake Texts

Below are examples of real and scam texts.

The New York State Thruway Authority warns that they will never ask for sensitive personal information like Social Security numbers via text.

"I’m urging New Yorkers to take caution against senseless scammers sending fake E-ZPass text messages in an attempt to collect money for fake, unpaid tolls,” New York Governor Hochul stated about the seemingly never-ending scam.

New York drivers are advised to only use official websites like tollsbymailny.com or E-ZPassNY.com to pay tolls and report any suspicious activity to the FBI.

What To Do If You Get These Texts

According to the FBI, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has received nearly 1,600 complaints within the first 12 days of March. eported losses currently stand at $3,643.42.

Officials believe the actual number of victims is believed to be much larger.

If you receive one of these texts, the following is suggested:

File a complaint with the IC3, www.ic3.gov, be sure to include: The phone number from where the text originated. The website listed within the text

Contact the toll service’s customer service phone number.

Delete any smishing texts received.

If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

