FBI, New York State Police: 6 Hudson Valley Child Predators Found

An undercover operation in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of six alleged child predators.

New York State Police, the FBI, along with the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Ramapo Police Department announced the results of an undercover operation.

FBI Joins New York State Police In Shocking Child Exploitation Bust In Hudson Valley

This undercover operation targeted people who were allegedly involved "in the online exploitation of children."

Police say the operation took days and resulted in the arrests of multiple suspects "engaged in illegal activities related to child exploitation and trafficking."

Six Arrested In Undercover Operation In Rockland County

"The detail deployed highly trained Investigators to infiltrate online platforms where these crimes are often facilitated. Utilizing advanced cyber tactics, Investigators were able to identify individuals attempting to exploit vulnerable children through the internet and meet them in person," New York State Police stated.

As a result, the following six were arrested and charged with various offenses.

"A historical investigation will continue into each of these individuals that were exposed during this investigation," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

All six were remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

