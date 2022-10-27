FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child

The FBI and New York State Police are asking for your help in finding a man who's accused of raping a girl in the Hudson Valley.

The New York FBI, Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Jesus Torres of Goshen, New York.

Goshen, New York Man Wanted By New York State Police And FBI For Allegedly Raping Child

Torres is wanted for raping a girl, police say. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

New York State Police also issued an extraditable Arrest Warrant for Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child for Torres in Orange County, New York

Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child Charges Filed In Orange County, New York. Last Seen In Middletown, New York

Charges were filed against him on October 18, 2022, but Torres has eluded capture, according to New York State Police.

Torres was last seen in Middletown, New York, officials say. He's described as being 5'9" and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about Torres or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

