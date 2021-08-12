FBI: Hudson Valley Baseball Coach Had Sexual Activities With Teen

A high school baseball coach is accused of persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a teen to engage in sexual activity.

The FBI announced the arrest of 30-year-old Robert Pope of Mount Vernon on Wednesday for allegedly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing a 16-year-old minor to engage in sexual activity.

"Adults who are entrusted with educating and instructing children usually have the child's best interest at heart. As we allege, Mr. Pope instead chose to abuse his position of authority as a baseball coach to coerce and entice a child into having sex with him," FBI Acting Assistant Director Jacqueline Maguire said.

Between September 1, 2020 and April 2021, Pope communicated with the 16-year-old by cellphone and convinced the teen to meet in Westchester County on more than one occasion to engage in sexual activities with him, according to the criminal complaint.

Pope was charged with one count of coercion and enticement, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In June Pope was charged with three counts of criminal sexual act.

The FBI thinks there are more victims. The FBI is asking any potential victims and their parents or guardians to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

