Fatal Crash On New York State Thruway Sparks Major Closure

A deadly crash on the New York State Thruway killed a Hudson Valley man.

One person is dead and another is fighting for his life following an overnight crash on I-87 in the lower Hudson Valley.

Fatal Crash Shuts Down New York State Thruway In Rockland County

All northbound lanes of the New York State Thruway at Exit 12 in Clarkstown, Rockland County, were shut down after midnight on Monday following a crash involving two cars.

On Monday around 12:40 a.m., troopers out of State Police Tarrytown responded to a car crash involving two vehicles on the NYS Thruway northbound at milepost marker 21.7, north of Exit 12 in Clarkstown, Rockland County.

According to police, for an unknown reason, a 2009 Nissan was disabled partially in the lane of travel and on the right shoulder of Interstate 87. All of the lights were off on the Nissan, making it hard to see, police say.

A 2014 Ford, also heading north on the Thruway in the same lane, rear-ended the Nissan, causing both vehicles to spin out across all lanes of travel and strike the median on the left shoulder.

Tallman, New York Man Pronounced Dead

The driver of the Nissan, 47-year-old Steven Redner of Tallman, New York, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tallman was a longtime member of the Rockland Rotary Means Business

"It is with profound sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that our longtime member and dear friend, Steven Redner, was tragically killed in an automobile accident last night," the Rotary wrote on Facebook. "Steve was a cherished part of our Rockland Rotary Means Business family, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him."

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

The driver of the Ford, an unnamed 25-year-old from Elmsford, New York, received life-saving measures from EMS on the scene.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center with what's described as "life-threatening injuries," police say.

