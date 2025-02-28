Essential Grocery Item Expected To Double In Price In New York

Things just keep getting worse and worse.

Last month officials warned price increases for this essential item wouldn't stop. Sadly, they were right.

Egg Prices Expected To Increase By Nearly 50 Percent

The USDA is predicting a massive jump in egg prices this year. In its latest projections, the USDA said officials expect egg prices to jump by 41 percent in 2025.

The latest projection is more than double what the USDA predicted for this year last month. In January, officials predicted a 20 percent increase in egg prices.

New Yorker May End Up Paying $1 Per Egg

The average price nationwide for a dozen eggs is about $5. However, some shoppers are paying $10, or more.

AP News reports some customers reported already paying $12 for a dozen eggs, meaning you're paying $1 for each egg!

Bird Flu Still To Blame, Spreading In New York

The bird flu has caused this nationwide shortage. About 8 percent of all egg layers in the United States were lost in the past four months.

Cases of the bird flu have been reported all over the Hudson Valley and New York State. Including Putnam, Ulster, Delaware and Rockland counties as well as Long Island. Around 100,000 ducks were recently euthanized on Long Island due to the bird flu.

How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

