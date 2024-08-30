Endangered Wildlife Illegally For Sale In Upstate New York

An Upstate New York resident was charged and fined a large amount of money after being caught trying to sell "endangered wildlife."

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol" report.

The previous report highlighted the seizure of a leopard mount in Upstate New York. The previous report confirmed authorities went "undercover" and found exotic meat illegally for sale inside a specialty meat shop.

DEC DEC loading...

The DEC also responded to six separate snake complaints in Upstate New York. Snakes "mating" were found near one home. CLICK HERE to for more.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Leopard Mount Seizure – Delaware County

Recently, a Delaware County, New York resident settled charges related to the illegal commercialization of endangered species, according to the DEC.

Google Google loading...

"In May, ECOs collaborated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to investigate a tip about a full-body leopard mount listed for sale on social media for $2,500," the DEC stated. "Officers identified the seller and determined they did not possess the permits required in New York State to sell the leopard mount."

The DEC responded to the seller's location and during the transaction, seized the leopard mount. It is illegal to sell endangered or protected species in New York without the proper permits, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The unnamed seller was charged with commercialization of endangered wildlife, a felony due to the value of the mount.

DEC DEC loading...

The seller agreed to pay a $2,500 fine and forfeit the mount.

Did you know that there are around 2,600 different types of snakes worldwide? 17 snake species call New York State home. Three are venomous. See more below:

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York

Keep Reading:

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York