New Details Emerge About Empire State Building Couple

New details are emerging about the daring mask-clad pair who climbed the Manhattan Empire State Building.

A couple known for climbing skyscrapers is now in custody.

Skyscraping Couple Scale Empire State Building

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The man and woman dressed all in black, wearing masks on their faces made their way to the top of the building's spire with a flag flying.

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At first, many thought the pair were protesters, but they were revealed to be lovebirds. 32-year-old Ivan Kuznetsov proposed to Angela Nikolau, 33, 14-hundred-feet in the air before their arrest.

Angela has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. She posted an Instagram from the spire of the Empire State Building.

At the top, they unfurled a banner that read:

"When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."

Been Scaling Tall Buildings For Years

The Russian natives now call New York City home, according to their Instagrams. They are both experienced skyscraper climbers and performance artists profiled in a 2024 Netflix documentary "Skywalkers: A Love Story."

Jason Mendez, Getty Images Jason Mendez, Getty Images

They've been scaling tall buildings together all over the world without ropes or harnesses since 2016.

After getting engaged, they hugged, kissed, and filmed their whole adventure. Police were waiting for them when they made their way down.

Skycraping Couple Arrested

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According to the NYPD, both were charged Wednesday night with numerous crimes, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of burglar's tools and criminal trespass.

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