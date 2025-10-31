Upstate New York Chiropractor Kills Beloved Elvis Impersonator

An Upstate New York chiropractor is heading to prison following the death of a beloved Elvis tribute artist.

Elvis Tribute Artist Goes Missing In Upstate New York

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

Thomas Joseph Krider from Ticonderoga, who is also known as TJ Greene, went missing in early April 2024. The 40-year-old was known for his Elvis impersonations and worked for the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Last Seen Near Target In Saratoga County, New York

He was last seen in or near a Target in Saratoga Springs.

At time he went missing, reports said he was last seen traveling from the Target with an an unknown man, traveling in a White Dodge Ram.

Soon, he body was found dead inside a home in Milton, New York.

Google Google loading...

Ronald G. Rayher of Milton was later charged with manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, felonies.

Former Chiropractor Found Guilty

In May, Rayher, a former chiropractor, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. During his trial, he said that Krider died during a consensual sexual encounter that involved the use of homemade chloroform.

Instead of calling for help, authorities say Rayher left Krider’s body in his basement for days, attempted to dispose of his belongings, and sent misleading texts from Krider’s phone before finally notifying authorities.

He also said he cleaned up the crime scene over fears it would create a scandal about his gay affair with a married man.

Sentenced In Saratoga County Court

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Saratoga County Sheriff's Office loading...

This week in Saratoga County Court, Rayher, now 71, received the maximum sentence: 5 to 15 years in state prison for manslaughter and 1 to 4 years for evidence tampering, to run concurrently.

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State Within the recesses of New York State's history, ten murders have left an indelible mark. These gruesome tales, originating as far back as the 1800s, continue to haunt the collective consciousness. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.