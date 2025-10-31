Upstate New York Chiropractor Kills Beloved Elvis Impersonator
An Upstate New York chiropractor is heading to prison following the death of a beloved Elvis tribute artist.
Elvis Tribute Artist Goes Missing In Upstate New York
Thomas Joseph Krider from Ticonderoga, who is also known as TJ Greene, went missing in early April 2024. The 40-year-old was known for his Elvis impersonations and worked for the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga.
Last Seen Near Target In Saratoga County, New York
He was last seen in or near a Target in Saratoga Springs.
At time he went missing, reports said he was last seen traveling from the Target with an an unknown man, traveling in a White Dodge Ram.
Soon, he body was found dead inside a home in Milton, New York.
Ronald G. Rayher of Milton was later charged with manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, felonies.
Former Chiropractor Found Guilty
In May, Rayher, a former chiropractor, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. During his trial, he said that Krider died during a consensual sexual encounter that involved the use of homemade chloroform.
Instead of calling for help, authorities say Rayher left Krider’s body in his basement for days, attempted to dispose of his belongings, and sent misleading texts from Krider’s phone before finally notifying authorities.
He also said he cleaned up the crime scene over fears it would create a scandal about his gay affair with a married man.
Sentenced In Saratoga County Court
This week in Saratoga County Court, Rayher, now 71, received the maximum sentence: 5 to 15 years in state prison for manslaughter and 1 to 4 years for evidence tampering, to run concurrently.
