​Elon Musk’s DOGE Accuses New York Of Massive Fraud

DOGE is calling out New York State.

After getting reelection, President Donald Trump tapped Elon Musk to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Since the creation of DOGE, many lost their job and the USPS announced changes that may delay some mail.

These cuts are part of President Trump's government downsizing efforts, lead by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

DOGE's efforts led to over 280,000 layoffs in February and March, CBS reports.

New York State is hiring laid-off workers as state officials look to fill over 7,000 openings.

DOGE Blasts New York For Fake Unemployment Claims

A new report of DOGE says New York is one of the top three states when it comes to fraudulent unemployment insurance claims since 2020.

"California, New York, and Massachusetts accounted for most of these improper claims, totaling $305M in unemployment benefits," DOGE tweeted.

According to DOGE its survey of unemployment insurance claims found:

- 24.5k people over 115 years old claimed $59M in benefits

- 28k people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254M in benefits

- 9.7k people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits

