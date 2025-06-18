Elon Musk Suing New York Over Controversial New Law

Elon Musk just sued New York over a law he says could destroy things.

Elon Musk is taking on New York State—and it’s not over taxes or traffic. It’s hate speech.

Elon Musk Sues New York State

President-Elect Donald Trump Meets With Biden, Congressional Leaders In Washington Getty Images loading...

The billionaire’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is suing New York over it's new law, the "Stop Hiding Hate Act."

The Stop Hiding Hate Act became a law last December. According to New York State the law requires:

Social media companies to post terms of service for each social media platform owned or operated by the company in a manner reasonably designed to inform all users of the social media platform of the existence and contents of the terms of service; and also requires social media companies to submit to the attorney general certain terms of service reports; and provides remedies for violations.

The law officially goes into effect this week.

Why Is Elon Musk Suing New York State?

President Trump Holds Press Conference With Elon Musk in White House's Oval Office Getty Images loading...

Musk filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court. He claims the act violates state and federal laws guaranteeing free speech.

Musk believes New York State is crossing a dangerous line. According to the lawsuit, New York wants social media platforms to be online speech referees.

Musk says the new law violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit calls the act “a breathtakingly overbroad and vague content moderation mandate.”

New York Thinks Law Can Help Prevent Mass Shootings

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System Getty Images loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James both backed the bill, following an increase in online threats and real violence, like the 2022 mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.

The leaders in New York believe the law will give social media users the tools to flag hate speech which might help prevent future tragedies.

Musk doesn't think the government should decide decide what speech qualifies as hateful.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

He wants X to be place for free speech. He hopes this lawsuit prevents New York from enforcing the new law.

