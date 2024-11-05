Election Stress Leading To Hospitalizations In New York State

It turns out the election is leading to hospitalizations for heart attack, stroke, heart failure and more.

The 2024 election is really stressing out New Yorkers and impacting the mental health of Americans.

Election Season Stresses Out New York

The American Psychological Association conducted its Stress in America poll and found out that 7 out of 10 are stressed about the 2024 election. Nearly 80 percent are stressed about the future of the nation.

About 72 percent worry the results of the 2024 presidential election will lead to violence while nearly 60 percent think this election could be the end of democracy in the United States.

Impacts of Election Stress On Your Body

All this stress can really impact your body. Experts say inducing high-levels stress-related hormones in the body, can lead to heart disease, weight gain and even diabetes.

Five days after the 2020 election hospitalizations for heart attack, stroke and heart failure were up 17 percent.

Election Impacting Mental Health

Many adults also feel election content is negatively impacting their mental health.

Experts say to help decrease stress, you should question harmful thoughts, look for evidence, or change the narrative around the thought of election messaging.

