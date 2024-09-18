Elderly Hudson Valley Woman Gets Lost In Upstate New York Woods For 27 Hours

A missing elderly Hudson Valley woman was found over 24 hours after she went for a hike in the region.

On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch was contacted about an overdue 83-year-old hiker.

83-Year-Old Ulster County, New York Hiker Goes Missing

The 83-year-old woman from Ulster County was dropped off at the Biscuit Brook trailhead at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. There she met up with other hikers and told the people who dropped her off she would find a ride home when she was finished hiking.

On Sunday just before 1 p.m., the DEC and local police checked on the woman's home in Shandaken and confirmed he wasn't home.

Forest Rangers Franceschina and Stratton began linear searches over Big Indian and Fir mountains, where the woman was hiking on Saturday.

Wilderness Search: Town of Denning, Ulster County

New York State Police received coordinates from the missing woman's phone on Fir Mountain around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. However, when forest rangers arrived at the location the woman was nowhere to be found.

Five additional Rangers and Catskill Mountain Search and Rescue joined the search as the sun began to rise on Sunday.

Found On Road In Ulster County

The 83-year-old woman managed to get out of the woods on her own. Around 10 a.m., she looked for help from a home on Frost Valley Road, officials say.

That homeowner called 911 to report that the missing woman was "lost" and "seeking assistance."

Lieutenant Slade and Ranger Stratton interviewed and evaluated the woman at the home on Frost Valley Road. According to the DEC, she was in "good health."

Shandaken Police then drove her home. As of this writing, it's unclear how the woman got lost, or what she did between 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday

