Congress Investigating Epstein’s Ties To Upstate New York College

A congressional panel wants to know more about a New York college's relationship to a notorious sex offender.

The House Judiciary Committee is looking into Bard College's reported ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

House Judiciary Committee Looking Into Bard College

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Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, the ranking democrat on the committee, sent letters to the leaders of Harvard University and Bard College letting them know the committee was expanding investigations into "how Epstein used his relationships with prominent universities to expand his sex trafficking operation.

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"Evidence indicates Epstein leveraged his relationships with universities and their faculty to traffic vulnerable young women and continually burnish his reputation and public image to avoid detection," the House Judiciary Committee told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Ties Between Epstein and Bard College President

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Officials claim there is evidence that Epstein developed close connections with the leadership at the Hudson Valley school. That includes the current Bard College President, Leon Botstein, who plans to retire at the end of the month.

The letter from the House Judiciary Committee outlines "evidence that Epstein developed close personal and financial ties" to Bard College, providing the following examples that Epstein:

Donated funds directly and indirectly to Bard and its affiliated programs and leaders;

Maintained frequent personal contact with Bard’s president, who planned trips to his Caribbean island, New Mexico ranch, and New York townhouse;

Attended numerous campus events, where he apparently interacted with students, at the invitation of campus security;

Influenced admissions decisions;

Plotted to use Bard-affiliated programs, including its dual enrollment program in

Russia, Smolny College, to facilitate contact with and trafficking of young women.

“How deep did Epstein’s relationship with the school run – did other professors and school leaders fraternize with Epstein? How did the Epstein relationship affect Bard and its students? Did Mr. Epstein use the school or his relationship with Dr. Botstein or other faculty and staff members to further his sex trafficking operation? If he did, who knew about it? Did the Board know? All of these questions were apparently, and glaringly, not asked during this investigation. They are certainly not answered in the sparse three pages of findings made available to the public and the Bard community, " Raskin writes in the letter.

Botstein's Name Appears Over 2,000 Times In The Epstein Files

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Hudson Valley Post has reported that Botstein's name appears over 2,000 times in the Epstein files made public by the Department of Justice.

Documents show that Botstein said he had a great time at Epstein’s private island, and ended a 2013 email with Epstein by writing, "Miss You."

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Following the release of the files, Botstein said Epstein was never his friend and that the relationship was purely for Bard fundraising.

He admitted he regrets the connection but says he did not know the extent of Epstein’s crimes at the time.

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Bard is already conducting its own investigation.

The college confirmed they are officially reviewing Representative Raskin’s request. They have until July 1, 2026, to decide how they will comply.

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