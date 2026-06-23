New York Beachgoers Told To Stay Out Of These Waters

New Yorkers are warned that several popular beaches in and around the area are closed due to high bacteria levels, raising health concerns.

High levels of fecal bacteria and stormwater runoff have triggered swimming advisories and beach closures nationwide.

Beaches in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, & Pennsylvania are closed

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Swimmers are told to avoid contaminated water to prevent skin rashes, eye infections, and gastrointestinal issues.

The active list of fully closed swimming areas and high-risk advisory zones is below:

New York State

Photo by Mike Chavarri on Unsplash buildings near body of water landscape photography

Long Point State Park Beach (Chautauqua County): Fully Closed. Swimmers are entirely prohibited from entering the water due to a dangerous Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).

Douglaston Manor (Queens): Swimming Advisory. Health officials issued a warning against entering the water due to an elevated concentration of 382 enterococci bacteria per 100 mL.

Schuyler Hill Civic Association Beach (Bronx): Swimming Advisory. Wading is prohibited due to a high reading of 205 enterococci bacteria.

Gerritsen Beach / Kiddie Beach (Brooklyn): Swimming Advisory. Water entry is discouraged following a safety failure showing 167 enterococci bacteria.

New Jersey

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Beesley’s Point Beach (Cape May County): Fully Closed. Shut down entirely after water tests on back-to-back days failed to pass safe limits for fecal bacteria.

Beachwood Beach West (Ocean County): Swimming Advisory. Triggered by high fecal bacterial concentrations along the Toms River.

Cedar Point Beach (Ocean County): Swimming Advisory. Placed under high-bacteria warnings following failed water quality samples.

Ferry Beach, Baywyn Beach, and Wildwood Beach (Bayside Locations): Swimming Advisories. Flagged for high fecal bacteria.

Mirror Lake (Burlington County), Sleepy Lagoon (Atlantic County), & Vernon Valley Lake (Sussex County): Swimming Advisories. Under strict advisory warnings due to an elevated freshwater bacterial spike.

Massachusetts

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Closed due to High Bacteria

Constitution Beach (Boston): Fully Closed

Good Harbor Creek (Gloucester): Fully Closed

Magnolia East Beach (Manchester): Fully Closed

White Beach (Manchester): Fully Closed

Kendall Lane (Provincetown): Fully Closed

Front Beach (Rockport): Fully Closed

Forest River Point (Salem): Fully Closed

Juniper Point (Salem): Fully Closed

Peckham Pond at Camp Nihan (Saugus): Fully Closed

Cedar Cove Club (Swansea): Fully Closed

Sandy Beach (Swansea): Fully Closed

Swansea Town Beach (Swansea): Fully Closed

Wollaston Beach (Quincy): Fully Closed

Shannon Beach at Upper Mystic Lake (Winchester): Fully Closed

Beamans Pond Campground & Day Use (Templeton): Fully Closed

Lulu Pond Beach (Pittsfield): Fully Closed

Patuisset Beach (Bourne): Fully Closed

Closed due to Toxic Algae (Cyanobacteria)

Cliff Pond DYS & Main Areas (Brewster): Fully Closed

Flax Pond (Brewster): Fully Closed

Sesachacha Pond (Nantucket): Fully Closed

Cochituate State Park Beach (Natick): Fully Closed

Closed for Physical Hazards or Maintenance

Damon Pond Beach (Ashby): Fully Closed

College Pond Day Area (Plymouth): Fully Closed

Fearings Pond Beach 2 (Plymouth): Fully Closed

Pennsylvania

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Tuttle Beach at Pymatuning State Park: Fully Closed

Beach 6 at Presque Isle State Park: Advisory (Restricted Swimming)

Crooked Creek Lake Beach: Advisory

Youghiogheny River Lake Beach: Advisory

These Beaches Are Bacteria Hotspots

New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots" The information is according to the Surfrider Foundation.