New York Beachgoers Told To Stay Out Of These Waters
New Yorkers are warned that several popular beaches in and around the area are closed due to high bacteria levels, raising health concerns.
High levels of fecal bacteria and stormwater runoff have triggered swimming advisories and beach closures nationwide.
Beaches in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, & Pennsylvania are closed
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Swimmers are told to avoid contaminated water to prevent skin rashes, eye infections, and gastrointestinal issues.
The active list of fully closed swimming areas and high-risk advisory zones is below:
New York State
- Long Point State Park Beach (Chautauqua County): Fully Closed. Swimmers are entirely prohibited from entering the water due to a dangerous Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).
- Douglaston Manor (Queens): Swimming Advisory. Health officials issued a warning against entering the water due to an elevated concentration of 382 enterococci bacteria per 100 mL.
- Schuyler Hill Civic Association Beach (Bronx): Swimming Advisory. Wading is prohibited due to a high reading of 205 enterococci bacteria.
- Gerritsen Beach / Kiddie Beach (Brooklyn): Swimming Advisory. Water entry is discouraged following a safety failure showing 167 enterococci bacteria.
New Jersey
- Beesley’s Point Beach (Cape May County): Fully Closed. Shut down entirely after water tests on back-to-back days failed to pass safe limits for fecal bacteria.
- Beachwood Beach West (Ocean County): Swimming Advisory. Triggered by high fecal bacterial concentrations along the Toms River.
- Cedar Point Beach (Ocean County): Swimming Advisory. Placed under high-bacteria warnings following failed water quality samples.
- Ferry Beach, Baywyn Beach, and Wildwood Beach (Bayside Locations): Swimming Advisories. Flagged for high fecal bacteria.
- Mirror Lake (Burlington County), Sleepy Lagoon (Atlantic County), & Vernon Valley Lake (Sussex County): Swimming Advisories. Under strict advisory warnings due to an elevated freshwater bacterial spike.
Massachusetts
Closed due to High Bacteria
- Constitution Beach (Boston): Fully Closed
- Good Harbor Creek (Gloucester): Fully Closed
- Magnolia East Beach (Manchester): Fully Closed
- White Beach (Manchester): Fully Closed
- Kendall Lane (Provincetown): Fully Closed
- Front Beach (Rockport): Fully Closed
- Forest River Point (Salem): Fully Closed
- Juniper Point (Salem): Fully Closed
- Peckham Pond at Camp Nihan (Saugus): Fully Closed
- Cedar Cove Club (Swansea): Fully Closed
- Sandy Beach (Swansea): Fully Closed
- Swansea Town Beach (Swansea): Fully Closed
- Wollaston Beach (Quincy): Fully Closed
- Shannon Beach at Upper Mystic Lake (Winchester): Fully Closed
- Beamans Pond Campground & Day Use (Templeton): Fully Closed
- Lulu Pond Beach (Pittsfield): Fully Closed
- Patuisset Beach (Bourne): Fully Closed
Closed due to Toxic Algae (Cyanobacteria)
- Cliff Pond DYS & Main Areas (Brewster): Fully Closed
- Flax Pond (Brewster): Fully Closed
- Sesachacha Pond (Nantucket): Fully Closed
- Cochituate State Park Beach (Natick): Fully Closed
Closed for Physical Hazards or Maintenance
- Damon Pond Beach (Ashby): Fully Closed
- College Pond Day Area (Plymouth): Fully Closed
- Fearings Pond Beach 2 (Plymouth): Fully Closed
Pennsylvania
- Tuttle Beach at Pymatuning State Park: Fully Closed
- Beach 6 at Presque Isle State Park: Advisory (Restricted Swimming)
- Crooked Creek Lake Beach: Advisory
- Youghiogheny River Lake Beach: Advisory
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