Drunk Upstate New York Woman Arrested After Hitting Deer In Brand-New Car
An alleged drunk woman was arrested after she drove into a deer and a pole with a brand-new car.
New York State Police reported a woman was arrested for alleged drunk driving after hitting a deer.
Just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, New York State Police from Batavia arrested a 44-year-old woman from Churchville, New York
Churchville, New York Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving
The 44-year-old woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC above 0.08 and other undisclosed vehicle and traffic infractions. She was placed under arrest after failing many Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and taken to police headquarters in Batavia, police say.
She also refused to give a chemical test, according to New York State Police
Police responded at 2:22 a.m. to Townline Road in the town of Byron for a car-deer collision. Troopers learned that a 2025 Chevrolet was traveling on Townline Road when a deer entered the road.
The woman driving the new Chevy hit the deer and then drove off the road hitting a nearby utility pole.
Police didn't report the deer's condition or release if the woman suffered any injuries.
While interviewing the driver, police alleged that "an odor of alcoholic beverage was present."
The woman was issued traffic tickets returnable to the town of Byron Court for a later date in April 2025.
