A Strange DoorDash Breach Has New York Wondering What’s Next

DoorDash is alerting New Yorkers that scammers may have accessed your personal information. It started with one employee falling for a scam.

DoorDash confirmed that hackers got their hands on some phone numbers and physical addresses in its database.

The breach started in October when an employee fell victim to a social engineering scam.

"The response team identified the incident, shut down the unauthorized party’s access, started an investigation, and referred the matter to law enforcement," DoorDash told Hudson Valley Post.

What Data Was Breached?

The attacker gained access to personal contact details, including full names, phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses.

The online food ordering and delivery company insists that important data like social security numbers weren't accessed.

"No sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers or other government-issued identification numbers, driver’s license information, or bank or payment card information, was accessed," DoorDash states.

The company says they are "committed" to protecting users' privacy, adding they have "increased training" to make sure other workers don't fall victim to scams.

If you want to speak with DoorDash about the breach, they’ve set up a special line: 1-833-918-8030 (use reference code B155060)

