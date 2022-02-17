Deer Gets Stuck in Unfinished Home in Hudson Valley, New York

New Hudson Valley homeowners may never know a deer briefly lived in their home. Or as the DEC calls it "an unwelcome guest." Another deer was spotted inside a New York classroom.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced officers recently had to respond to some very unusual calls regarding deer trapped in odd places.

"DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Investigators are on the front lines each and every day protecting our natural resources by upholding New York's environmental laws and regulations and safeguarding public health," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. ECOs and Investigators are on patrol, ready to serve their communities. Each year brings new challenges, and fortunately, these Officers and Investigators are expertly trained to perform their duties with persistence, integrity, and good judgment, as they've done for over a century."

On Feb. 8, ECO Smith received a call from a resident in the town of Cairo reporting a white-tailed deer stuck in an unfinished house foundation on a neighboring property.

When Smith arrived on the scene he noticed the deer trapped inside the unfinished home in Greene County. Smith noted the deer appeared to be mobile and not injured.

Smith then had to channel his inner MacGyver and figure out how to safely remove the animal. He retrieved a large tarp from his patrol vehicle, entered the foundation with the deer, and captured it in the tarp.

Officer Smith and the caller then worked together to slide the deer up the snow-covered steps and release it to the nearby wooded area. No injuries were reported.

On the same day, the DEC responded to reports of a deer stuck inside a classroom at Stony Brook University.

It's believed the deer entered Harriman Hall by shattering a through a small plexiglass window.

