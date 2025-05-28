Deaths In 1 Of New York’s Most Dangerous Jobs Skyrocket

Experts say the crisis is getting worse, and most of the deaths could’ve been prevented.

Jeff Korek, a past President of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association and the current Senior Trial Partner at GLK LAW, reached out to Hudson Valley Post about the "construction safety crisis" in New York.

Construction Safety Crisis Is Worsening In New York

Korek tells us that the "crisis is worsening." This is according to the latest number from the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health (NYCOSH).

The latest NYCOSH annual construction fatality report revealed "a significant increase in worker deaths across New York State."

According to the report, deaths surged 48 percent statewide (74 deaths) in the past year. Deaths increased by 25 percent in New York City (30 deaths).

“These numbers represent a clear failure of our system to protect workers,” Executive Director of NYCOSH Charlene Obernauer stated. “While we have tools like Carlos’ Law and the Scaffold Safety Law, we urgently need increased funding for enforcement and proactive measures to protect our most vulnerable workers.

According to the report, 74 percent of the deaths "had preventable safety violations," while 77 percent of investigated fatalities were of nonunion workers.

"When developers use subcontractor layers to dodge liability, and 77% of deaths occur on non-union sites, the law must step in. This is a systemic loophole—one that leaves families without justice and workers without protection." Korek told Hudson Valley Post.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Fines Dropping

Officials also say that fines for fatality cases dropped by 45.6 percent, from $59,075 to just $32,123.

"OSHA’s average while inspection levels remained 15.33% below pre-pandemic numbers. This creates a perfect storm where violations are both common and inadequately penalized," Sam Fisher, the lead author of the report, stated.

