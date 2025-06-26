Medical Mystery After Woman Dies At Popular Upstate New York Pool

Tragedy struck at a popular pool in the Hudson Valley. One person was confirmed dead.

Top officials from Ulster County confirmed a woman died at a local pool

Woman's Death At Ulster County Pool in New Paltz Under Investigation

Emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at the Ulster County Pool in New Paltz on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

Lifeguards removed the woman from the pool immediately and began life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator.

An on-site EMT, stationed nearby at an event at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, also responded.

Napanoch, New York Woman Pronounced Dead

The woman's name hasn't been released. But officials confirmed she is 62 years old from Napanoch, New York.

Despite life-saving efforts, she remained unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

"We commend the swift and professional response of the lifeguards and EMT on the scene. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office wellness team was deployed to support pool staff, and the pool was shut down for the remainder of Saturday, as part of standard protocol," Ulster County Department of Emergency Services Director Everett Erichsen stated.

Cause Of Death Remains Unclear

Officials believe the woman suffered a "medical event" while she was in the pool. An investigation is ongoing to determine what happened.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss, and we are holding them in our thoughts," Statement from Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said. "We’re making sure that our staff and all those affected have the support they need in the days ahead. Moments like this remind us just how precious life is — and how grateful we are for those who step up to protect it.”

