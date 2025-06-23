Deadly Weather Triggers State Of Emergency In New York

A State of Emergency is now active in over 30 New York counties.

About half of New York State is under a State of Emergency.

Hudson Valley Under A State Of Emergency

Due to the high temperatures being forecast, counties across the Hudson Valley are under a State of Emergency.

The National Weather Service is issuing an extreme heat watch that will be in effect for much of this region through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to be near 100 degrees across the region on Monday with a heat index of around 110 degrees at times today.

32 Counties In New York State Under State Of Emergency

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency in 32 counties. The move is in response to severe weather and extreme heat impacting communities across New York.

A cluster of severe thunderstorms impacted parts of the North Country, Central New York, Southern Tier, and the Capital District on Sunday, with more heavy rain possible in the near future.

“Our hearts break for the tragic loss of life during last night’s storms, and my administration has been in touch with local elected officials offering support,” Governor Hochul said. "I urge all New Yorkers to stay weather aware and take precautions to stay vigilant and safe as extreme heat and severe weather are expected to continue impacting the State over the next couple of days.”

On top of that, a multi-day heatwave began Sunday. A combination of high temperatures and humidity will keep feel-like temperatures between 90 to over 110 degrees through Wednesday.

The State of Emergency was issued for the following counties:

Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Greene, Kings, Madison, Nassau, New York, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Suffolk, Tioga, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Westchester.

