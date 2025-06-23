Deadly Weather Triggers State Of Emergency In New York

Deadly Weather Triggers State Of Emergency In New York

Canva

A State of Emergency is now active in over 30 New York counties.

About half of New York State is under a State of Emergency.

Hudson Valley Under A State Of Emergency

Canva
loading...

Due to the high temperatures being forecast, counties across the Hudson Valley are under a State of Emergency.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The National Weather Service is issuing an extreme heat watch that will be in effect for much of this region through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to be near 100 degrees across the region on Monday with a heat index of around 110 degrees at times today.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

32 Counties In New York State Under State Of Emergency

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency in 32 counties. The move is in response to severe weather and extreme heat impacting communities across New York.

Canva
loading...

A cluster of severe thunderstorms impacted parts of the North Country, Central New York, Southern Tier, and the Capital District on Sunday, with more heavy rain possible in the near future.

“Our hearts break for the tragic loss of life during last night’s storms, and my administration has been in touch with local elected officials offering support,” Governor Hochul said. "I urge all New Yorkers to stay weather aware and take precautions to stay vigilant and safe as extreme heat and severe weather are expected to continue impacting the State over the next couple of days.”

Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations

On top of that, a multi-day heatwave began Sunday. A combination of high temperatures and humidity will keep feel-like temperatures between 90 to over 110 degrees through Wednesday.

Chris Hondros//Getty Images
loading...

Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"

The State of Emergency was issued for the following counties:

Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Greene, Kings, Madison, Nassau, New York, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Suffolk, Tioga, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Westchester.

Tips To Stay Safe During Summer Heat In New York State

The Red Cross released four simple tips to stay safe during dangerous summer heat.

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Hudson Valley Weather

More From Hudson Valley Post