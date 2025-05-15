One Of America’s Most Feared Roads Turns Deadly Again In New York

One of America's most deadliest roads claimed four more lives in the Hudson Valley.

Wednesday's deadly crash happened on a road that's also considered one of the most "feared" roads in New York State.

Americans "Fear" These Roads In New York State More Than Most

A recent study determined four roads in New York are among the most feared in America.

Note: Details about Wednesday's fatal accident are below.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Four Killed On Taconic State Parkway In Westchester County, New York

Mike Harrington/CBS New York Via YouTube Mike Harrington/CBS New York Via YouTube loading...

The two-vehicle fatal motor vehicle crash happened on Wednesday on the Taconic State Parkway near mile marker 9.2 in the Town of New Castle, Westchester County.

According to police, a Sprinter van was heading south when it crossed the center median and entered the northbound lanes.

The van then hit a Honda that was traveling in the northbound passing lane.

Van Became Engulfed In Flames After a Wrong-Way Crash

Mike Harrington/CBS New York Via YouTube Mike Harrington/CBS New York Via YouTube loading...

The impact caused the van to overturn and become engulfed in flames.

Three passengers in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver is listed in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.

No names have been released, as of this writing.

Part Of Taconic Closed For Hours

Mike Harrington/CBS New York Via YouTube Mike Harrington/CBS New York Via YouTube loading...

The northbound lanes of the Taconic State Parkway were closed until nearly midnight Thursday.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Police are hoping witnesses come forward. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

Taconic State Parkway In New York State Named 1 Of America's "Deadliest Roads"

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State