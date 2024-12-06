Daring Rescue: Elderly Man Overturns Canoe On Thanksgiving In Upstate New York

An elderly man needed to be rescued after he overturned his canoe on Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced an elderly man needed to be rescued after his canoe overturned on Thanksgiving.

85-Year-Old Overturns Canoe On Thanksgiving In Hamilton County, New York

On Thursday, Nov. 28 around 10:30 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received an SOS activation from a satellite device on the southeast shoreline of Little Tupper Lake.

The New York State DEC was then called to help locate an 80-year-old man who overturned his canoe.

Our Hudson Valley readers will remember Thanksgiving morning was very wet and cold.

Little Tupper Lake is a 2,300-acre lake located in the town of Long Lake, Hamilton County.

The weather on Thanksgiving in Long Lake, New York during the man's canoe trip was in the low 30s with winds of about 4 miles per hour.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Long Lake Hamilton County

Forest Rangers Curcio, Nahor, and O’Connor located the 80-year-old subject who had overturned his canoe just after noon.

The unnamed 80-year-old was rushed to DEC's Little Tupper Lake Headquarters at Mount Whitney.

There he was warmed up. Once he was warm he declined further medical attention. All resources were clear at 3:05 p.m.

