Daring Rescue After Upstate New York Hiker Falls 200 Feet

One hiker is lucky to be alive after a fall of over 200 feet! We have incredible photos of this daring rescue.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted a wild rescue after a hiker fell about 200 feet. The rescue was featured in this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which promotes recent statewide forest ranger actions

Man Falls Over 200 Feet At State Park In Upstate New York

On Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m., Forest Ranger Captain Nowalk and four Rangers responded to the Inman Gulf in the Tug Hill State Forest to assist a hiker who had fallen 200 feet.

Rangers and Lewis County Search and Rescue hiked about 2.5 miles to the injured hiker, a 46-year-old from Adams Center. The hiker was suffering from a dislocated shoulder, according to the DEC.

Daring Wilderness Rescue: Town of Pinckney, Lewis County, New York

Officials then had to figure out the best way to get the hiker to the hospital. The DEC recently conducted a daring rescue after an elderly man " landed head-first in a rock pile" after a fall while hiking. CLICK HERE to find out more.

First responders determined they needed to use a "rope system" to safely remove the 46-year-old from the hiking trail. The Martinsburg, New Bremen, and Rodman Fire Departments helped set up a rope system.

Rescuers, including the Lewis County Search and Rescue team, New York State Police, and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department then raised the hiker 200 feet and transported him to EMTs and eventual hospital transport.

Resources were clear at 5:50 p.m.

