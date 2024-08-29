Dangerous Jury Duty Scam Reaches Upstate New York

Most people want to avoid jury duty. That's why officials from the Hudson Valley are sounding the alarm about this new scam.

Scammers are always finding new ways to try and trick you.

Speed Camera Scam

Speed cameras are now up across New York State. And that means you can get a speeding ticket without ever being pulled over. My brother actually recently received two legitimate speed camera tickets in the mail.

Yesterday, what I know is scam email, was sent to me, claiming I have a "speed camera violation."

I know this is a scam for two reasons.

1) The email says the ticket is from Purchase, New York. I haven't been to that part of Westchester County in years.

2) The email was sent to my work email. My driver's license or anything not work-related isn't linked to my work email.

This scam had a link to click on to see a photo of my alleged speed violation. I know if I click on the link, my phone or computer will be attacked by scammers.

Case in point, if you get a similar email, don't click the link! A real-speed camera violation will be mailed to your home.

Jury Duty Scam Hits New York

Another new scam to watch out for is a jury duty scam.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says they have been getting reports of a caller contacting residents claiming to be a sergeant from their office.

The caller demands money for missed jury duty fines. Putnam County officials are reminding Hudson Valley residents that police don't make these calls or request payment for jury duty fines or penalties.

"We have been getting reports of fraudulent calls to county residents. The caller, who claims to be a sergeant from our office, is demanding cash for missed jury duty fines," The Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated. "Please know the Sheriff's Office does not make such calls or request payment for jury duty fines or penalties."

These outfits may get you kicked out of jury duty.

