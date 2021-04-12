Cuomo: New York’s Hudson River Project Most Important in ‘Nation’

Joe Biden supports Gov. Cuomo's Hudson River project that Cuomo believes is the "single most important infrastructure project in the nation."

President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal includes funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project. The long-proposed project would build two new tunnels under the Hudson River, linking New York and New Jersey. It's estimated to cost over $11 billion.

"The Gateway Tunnel project is the single most important infrastructure project not only for this region but for the entire nation," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this weekend following reports the Biden administration is committed to the Gateway Tunnel Project. "While this project was stalled for years under the Trump Administration, New York fought for federal funding and committed to working collaboratively with our state and federal partners to get the project done and deliver for commuters across the Northeast who rely on this critical transit corridor."

The project would replace two existing century-old tracks. In the past, Gov. Cuomo has said not replacing them is a disaster waiting to happen

In 2018, Cuomo called on the Donald Trump administration to help fund the project. The following year he blasted Trump for giving the Gateway Tunnel Project a low priority.

Cuomo said this weekend the Biden administration is committed to completing the Gateway Tunnel Project's environmental review by May 28.

"Now with new leadership in Washington, this project is finally getting the prioritization it deserves," Cuomo added. "This announcement is proof positive that New York finally has a true partner in Washington, and we look forward to continuing to work together on these important projects that will restore New York's role as a global leader in infrastructure."

Cuomo, State Lawmakers Agree on Many New Rules For New York State New York lawmakers passed a $212 billion budget that includes close to $4 billion in new taxes, legal sports betting, record school aid a lots more.

