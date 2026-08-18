Is Mayor Mamdani Vacationing In The Hudson Valley This Week?

New York City Mayor Mamdani might be vacationing in the Hudson Valley.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking his first vacation since taking office, and his office says he's not far from the city.

Mayor Mamdani Vacationing in Upstate New York

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

The mayor's team says he's gone all week to vacation in "Upstate New York." His vacation began on Sunday, August 16, and the mayor is scheduled to return on Sunday, August 23.

The mayor says he will continue to receive regular updates from his senior staff.

What Is Upstate New York?

Google Maps/Canva Dolly Parton Bridge Upstate New York

Officials are not releasing the exact destination of the vacation. It remains undisclosed and is described only as "Upstate New York."

Because the exact location hasn't been released, it's sparking the lighthearted question: what's defined as "Upstate?"

Mamdani's office noted he chose a destination within driving distance to quickly return to the city for any emergencies.

Because of that, people are wondering: could he be in the Hudson Valley?; Westchester?; the Catskills?; north of Yonkers?; or maybe the Capital Region?

I mention all of those locations because Hudson Valley residents and other New Yorkers have used all of those locations to describe the start of "Upstate New York."

Some New Yorkers weighed in on where Upstate starts.

Is The Hudson Valley Considered Upstate New York? We've heard Governor Hochul proclaim that Upstate New York begins once you leave Westchester, heading north. Here's what New Yorkers have to say. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Gov. Hochul once said Upstate begins "north of Westchester," adding she's right because she's "in a position of authority."

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

When the Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon was running for governor, she said the Hudson Valley could not be classified as upstate.

Public Policy Polling asked New Yorkers in 2017 to define "Upstate NY." Below are the results.

Everything north of New York City: 25%

Everything north of Westchester County: 29%

Everything north of Poughkeepsie: 22%

Everything north of Poughkeepsie but excluding the Buffalo area: 7%

Something else:9 %

Not sure: 7%

The majority in that 2017 poll voted Upstate New York begins north of Westchester.

I grew up in the City of Newburgh. I say anyone who thinks Newburgh is "upstate" should spend a few hours in the City of Newburgh. You may change your tune.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

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