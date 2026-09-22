The first year of Newburgh Open Studios was something of a happy accident. Michael Gabor and his partner, Gerardo Castro, opened Newburgh Art Supply in 2008 as a way of building community among artists in the city. In 2010, a friend suggested they take a page from the success of Beacon Open Studios and launch a similar event in Newburgh, inviting artists to open their studio doors to visitors. The inaugural event came together in a matter of weeks with 11 artists. Gabor and Castro printed maps on a home printer and handed out so many of them that they ran out of ink.

"It was more of a success than we had ever thought it would be," Gabor said. "There were actually people that first year who lived in contiguous towns who had never been to Newburgh in their lifetimes, and this is what brought them in."

Newburgh Open Studios: Walkable Tour Introduces Visitors to the City

Candidly, getting a sneak peek at artists' studios ahead of the 16th year of Newburgh Open Studios is what brought me into parts of the city I'd never seen before. Despite spending more hours than I can count at Newburgh Brewing Company for WRRV Sessions over the years, I had never taken the walk down Liberty toward the Washington Heights neighborhood, nor had I ever driven past the remarkable churches on Grand. I'd heard from several friends about the stunning architecture throughout Newburgh. Walking through the city, I was stunned by the grandeur and the variety of the buildings. (Note to self: make plans for Archtober Newburgh, the city's architectural celebration next month.)

Newburgh Open Studios bills itself as the most walkable art tour in the Hudson Valley, with many of the participating artists based in the city's downtown. The close proximity of studios allows visitors to see different parts of the city while getting to know the vibrant arts community.

When I stood outside designer and artist Jedd Flanscha's Bay View Terrace home, I stared out on the face of Breakneck Ridge and Bannerman Castle in the middle of the Hudson.

Get our free mobile app

"How did you end up with one of the best views in the Hudson Valley?" I asked.

Flanscha, who has been working in felt and fabric of late, feels very fortunate to have landed in Newburgh after living in Brooklyn, both for the view from his window and for the friendships among fellow creatives that he's been able to forge.

"The camaraderie and welcomeness was really inspiring, and it's helped me create a lot more because there was a lot less pressure (than in the city) and there was a lot more excitement about everybody's contribution big and small," Flanscha said.

Sneak Peek Inside Newburgh Open Studios 2026

Building Community at the Heart of Newburgh Open Studios

For years, Newburgh Open Studios has drawn over 100 participating artists. The numbers aren't the point for Gabor, though: building and maintaining community is at the core of Newburgh Open Studios.

When his partner died in 2024, he was astonished by the number of people who volunteered their time to ensure the event continued.

"And 2024 turned out to be almost as much if not a better success than previous ones. It was really heartwarming to me that this has become such an institution that it's continuing even without my partner's skills," Gabor said.

Newburgh Open Studios takes place Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 from noon to 6PM. Maps will be available after 10AM on each day at Newburgh Art Supply, located at 5 Grand St. More information is available at newburghopenstudios.org.