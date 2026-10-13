New York’s Best Colleges Ranked for 2027, 1 Local College Honored

A new national ranking of colleges has named the top schools in New York State for 2027, and one Hudson Valley institution made the top 10.

With the first early decision deadline for college applications hitting on November 1st, WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post about its brand-new 2027 Best College and University Rankings.

Vassar College Honored

Jemal Countess, Getty Images Jemal Countess, Getty Images

One Hudson Valley institution earned a spot among the best in New York State.

Vassar College in Poughkeepsie came in at number six on WalletHub's top 10 list for New York, making it the only Hudson Valley college to crack the rankings.

For Hudson Valley families with college-bound seniors, Vassar's placement in the top six in the state is a significant recognition for a school that has long been regarded as one of the premier liberal arts colleges in the country.

November 1st early decision deadlines are just weeks away.

Full List

Andy Kropa, Getty Images Andy Kropa, Getty Images

Here's the full top 10 for New York State.

Columbia University topped the list, finishing first in admission rate, student-faculty ratio, gender and racial diversity, and graduation rate, while ranking second in post-attendance median salary.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Cornell University ranked second, despite the ongoing controversy. The university earned the spot for post-attendance median salary and finishing second in both admission rate and graduation rate, though it ranked 54th out of 61 on net cost.

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art landed third, finishing first in the entire state for on-campus crime safety and eighth in admission rate.

Rest Of The List

Google Maps Google Maps

Hamilton College was fourth, Barnard College fifth, Vassar College sixth, New York University seventh, Colgate University eighth, The University of Rochester ninth, and Binghamton University rounded out the top 10.

The list was built by comparing nearly 740 higher education institutions across the country using 30 metrics grouped into seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing, student-faculty ratios, graduation rates, campus safety, diversity, and post-graduation salaries.

With tuition, room, and board at four-year colleges now running anywhere from $31,000 to $65,000 per year, rankings like this one carry real weight for families trying to make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid new list shows the "most dangerous college campuses" in America. Many are very popular or prestigious colleges.

Famous People Who Went To Vassar College

Famous People Who Went To Vassar College

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York