George Washington made a triumphant return to Newburgh in late September. Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site announced on Facebook that a statue of the country's first president had returned to its pedestal in the Tower of Victory. The bronze statue created in 1887 by sculptor William O'Donovan was removed in 2019 for restoration.

Washington made Newburgh his headquarters for 16 months during the American Revolution. This stay marked his longest in any one spot for the duration of the war.

History of Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site

The land was acquired in 1850, making it the first publicly owned historic site in the country, according to the headquarters' website.

The park is operated by New York State and features the Hasbrouck House, which is the building that was actually used by Washington and is currently closed for renovation; the Tower of Victory, which was built in the 1880s; and the museum, which is housed in a brick building that was erected in 1910.

Did Newburgh Artist's Comments Influence Timing of Washington Statue's Return?

While promoting Newburgh Open Studios last month, local artist Jim Savage made mention of living across from Washington's Headquarters and noted the influence the site and the city have had on him. During the interview, Savage made an off-hand comment about the president being absent from the location.

"He's actually missing from his pedestal at the moment, which is unfortunate. It's been five years now since he was sent out for a cleaning," Savage joked in a Sept. 22 social media video. (Washington was actually gone for seven years, not five.)

Did one artist hasten the return of another artist's depiction of our first president? Hudson Valley Post reached out to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for comment about whether or not Savage's comments played any role in the timing of the statue's return a week later.