Vigilante Attack: Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Vicious Assault Nearly Killed

A suspected vigilante attack is under investigation in the Hudson Valley.

A Newburgh assault case has taken a turn, with the man accused of strangling a woman in her own bathroom being beaten and stabbed multiple times just three days after he was released from custody without bail, in what authorities are now investigating as a suspected act of vigilante justice.

Newburgh Man Released Without Bail After Domestic Attack Was Beaten And Stabbed Days Later In Suspected Vigilante Attack

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The initial incident happened on the evening of October 6th on East Parmenter Street in the City of Newburgh.

Police say Mark Adams, 41, entered the home of 52-year-old Holly Mousseau under the guise of needing to use the bathroom, trapped her inside, and violently assaulted and strangled her.

The entire incident was captured on Ring surveillance audio. Mousseau's 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, heard her mother screaming and intervened with a kitchen knife to fight Adams off.

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Adams was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. All four charges are misdemeanors.

Because none of the charges are bail-eligible under New York State's current bail laws, Adams was released from custody without bail following his arraignment.

Beaten And Stabbed Days Later

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Three days later, on October 9th, Adams was beaten and stabbed multiple times in the face near a local school while classes were in session.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells Hudson Valley Post that they are aware of the alleged Oct. 9 assault.

"The matter is currently under investigation by the City of Newburgh Police Department, and we cannot further on investigations until/unless charges are publicly filed," a spokesperson from the DA's office told us.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack on Adams. His original misdemeanor charges remain pending.

The case puts a spotlight on New York State's bail laws, which require judges to release defendants charged with most misdemeanors regardless of the circumstances of the offense. It's a debate that has played out repeatedly across New York, and this case in Newburgh is now the latest flashpoint.

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