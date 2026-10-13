Hudson Valley Student Who Allegedly Made “Kill List” Back In Class

Parents at Washingtonville High School are furious, and it's hard to blame them.

A Student Made A Kill List With Nearly A Dozen Names At Washingtonville High School

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Back in March 2026, the Blooming Grove Police Department and the Washingtonville Central School District launched a joint investigation after a student allegedly created a handwritten list targeting close to twelve of his classmates.

"Allegations of an incident that took place off school property in March 2026 were first reported to the Blooming Grove Police Department, which performed an investigation. Although the incident occurred off school property, it involved a District student, and as a result, Washingtonville High School performed a separate investigation into the allegations," Washingtonville Central School District told Hudson Valley Post in an emailed statement this week.

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Authorities sent out a notice at the time assuring the community there was no active threat, and parents of the named students were contacted individually by detectives.

"In conclusion of the formal investigation conducted by the police, no criminal charges were filed. Nonetheless, this matter was addressed during the 2025-26 school year by the District, which took appropriate action to address safety concerns at the High School," Washington added.

Now He's Reportedly Back In Class With His Targets

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When the new school year began in September, students whose names were on that list walked into their classrooms and reportedly found the same student sitting there.

The Washingtonville Central School District tells us its hands are tied by federal student privacy law. FERPA prohibits the district from publicly disclosing any student's disciplinary record or the specific safety arrangements put in place around them.

"The District has a responsibility to maintain a student’s privacy under the confidentiality requirements of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). Specifically, the District cannot respond to comments or questions that would require us to share personally identifiable student information, such as disciplinary or legal matters, student attendance or class schedules, and individual student health information," Washington added.

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District officials say customized safety plans are in effect to protect all students, but parents say those plans are not working when their kids are being forced to share a classroom with someone who allegedly put their names on a kill list.

"The safety, security, and well-being of our students is the Washingtonville Central School District’s absolute highest priority. We take every concern involving student safety seriously and are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive learning environment," Washington said.

Affected students are currently experiencing significant emotional distress from being required to see and interact with the individual who allegedly threatened them.

Parents say the district's position, while legally defensible, puts the burden of trauma on the victims rather than the student who created the list.

Hudson Valley Post also reached out to both the Blooming Grove Police Department for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

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