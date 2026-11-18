An alleged drunk driver drove the wrong way on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley and caused a head-on crash.

New York State Police announced the arrest of a 52-year-old man from the Bronx.

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Crash In Westchester County

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According to New York State Police Troop T out of Tarrytown, troopers responded around 2:29 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, to reports of a crash on the New York State Thruway westbound in the Town of Harrison.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found two heavily damaged vehicles blocking the highway's right and center lanes.

An investigation determined that 52-year-old Derrick L. Kelly of the Bronx entered the Thruway from Exit 10 behind the wheel of a 2019 Acura MDX. Police say Kelly drove eastbound in the westbound lanes before slamming head-on into a 2004 Honda Accord.

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The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old man from White Plains, was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Kelly was not injured in the collision.

Bronx Man Accused Of Driving Drunk

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Troopers administered standardized field sobriety tests at the scene, which indicated Kelly was impaired, police say.

He was taken into custody and brought to the State Police barracks in Tarrytown, where he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20 percent, more than double New York's 0.08 percent legal limit.

Kelly was charged with aggravated DWI, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He is scheduled to appear in Harrison Town Court on December 8.

State Police note that troopers have responded to over 2,000 DWI-related crashes statewide so far in 2026.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

Super Bowl DWI Arrests in New York State By Region The Hudson Valley topped a list of DWI arrests during Super Bowl weekend 2022. Gallery Credit: Boris