Hudson Valley Girl Returns To Thank Officer Who Saved Her Life

One year after a terrifying emergency, a little girl returned with a heartfelt thank you for the officer who helped save her.

One year ago, Walden Police Officer Jordan Mauro responded to a call for a young child who was choking and had become unresponsive.

Little Girl Comes Back To Say Thank You

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This week, that little girl came back to see him.

Arabella just turned two years old. She walked into the Walden Police Department alongside her mother, who hand-delivered a letter to the officer who helped save her daughter's life.

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The Walden Police Department shared the letter in full, and it's worth reading every word.

"One year ago today, minutes felt like an eternity," Arabella's mother wrote. "My daughter Arabella was choking. She became unresponsive. And in those terrifying moments, I didn't know if I was going to get to hold my little girl again."

Walden Police Officer Saved A Baby Girl From Choking

Walden PD Walden PD

She described the fear of watching her child become unresponsive and not knowing what would happen next, and then the moment Officer Mauro arrived.

"Jordan, you didn't just respond that day. You helped save my daughter. Because of what you did, I got to take Arabella home. I got another year with her. I got to watch her smile, laugh, grow, hold her, love her, celebrate her birthdays and holidays."

She closed the letter with words that stopped a lot of people in their tracks when the department shared them online.

"You may have been doing your job that day, but to me, you were doing so much more than that. You became part of our family story. There is no gift, no letter, and no amount of words that could ever truly repay you for what you gave us. You gave us more time with her."

Along with the letter, she brought a footprint from Arabella, who's now a healthy and smiling two-year-old.

The Walden Police Department shared the letter on social media.

"This is why we do what we do," police wrote on Facebook. "Officer Mauro, well done. And Arabella, we are very happy to see you standing beside him one year later."

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