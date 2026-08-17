New York State Could Stop Businesses From Scanning Your Face
New York lawmakers want to ban businesses from using facial recognition information of customers.
I didn't realize when I entered Madison Square Garden recently that I should have smiled, because I probably was on camera when I entered.
Ban The Scan Bill In New York
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New York City Councilwoman Shahana Hanif introduced the bill. If passed, it would ban public accommodation businesses, like Madison Square Garden, from using facial, iris, voice, or fingerprint recognition for surveillance.
The bill would also ban third-party data sharing and allow consumers to sue companies for up to $5,000 per intentional or reckless privacy breach
Hanif says her bill to put a lid on private facial recognition is gaining traction at City Hall. The bill recently gained backing from Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration and secured a majority of co-sponsors on the City Council
New York lawmakers and privacy advocates are pushing for the "Ban the Scan" bill to stop public-facing businesses from collecting, storing, and weaponizing patron biometric data.
She and supporters rallied Friday in front of Madison Square Garden.
The Controversy Surrounding MSG
Under CEO James Dolan, Madison Square Garden recently used facial recognition to eject and ban attorneys whose firms were involved in active lawsuits against company-affiliated entities, even if the individual lawyers weren't working on the case.
Representatives for Madison Square Garden defended their practices, stating that facial recognition is an electronic evolution of recognizing faces. Officials also say signs about the facial scans are posted outside, in compliance with existing law.
Hanif is also sponsoring a bill to block landlords from using biometric data.
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