Fact Check: Can New Yorkers Face A $2,500 Cart Fine?
Here's something New Yorkers should know before your next Walmart or Target run.
Most people don't think twice about leaving a shopping cart in the parking lot or grabbing one to wheel groceries to their car.
Before You Leave That Cart In The Parking Lot Or Miss A Scan At Self-Checkout, Read This
But depending on what state you're in and what you do with that cart, it could cost you more than you'd expect.
A number of states, including New York's neighbors, have laws on the books treating unauthorized shopping cart removal as a form of theft. The headline number circulating online right now is $2,500, but that figure needs some context.
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It's a maximum penalty tied specifically to Illinois, where unauthorized cart removal falls under the retail theft statute and can be treated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Most states that have cart laws on the books set penalties in the range of $50 to $1,000.
The point isn't to scare anyone over a cart. It's to make clear that carts are considered store property the moment you're done loading your car, and retailers have real financial incentive to protect them.
Industry estimates put annual shopping cart theft in the United States at close to two million carts per year, costing retailers around $175 million in replacement and repair costs.
Self-Checkout Issues In New York
Closer to home, the bigger issue for most shoppers is self-checkout. A missed scan, even an accidental one, can trigger a civil demand letter from the retailer asking for a few hundred dollars.
They're private claims, and you have options before you write a check. A consumer rights attorney or legal aid organization can explain what the letter actually obligates you to do.